Residents in Rolling Hills Estates are anxious to get answers after a devastating landslide destroyed 12 homes earlier this month. Another five homes have been red-tagged and it’s unclear if insurance will cover any of the damage.

A town hall meeting, sponsored by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Sheriff Robert Luna, was held Monday night in Ranchos Palos Verdes. A city official was also on hand to discuss the latest on the landslide.

Hahn said the county tax assessor is working to make sure the now homeless Rolling Hills Estates residents do not have to pay a huge tax bill come November. As for continuing to pay their mortgages, that’s unclear.

“We don’t have an answer on the mortgage question, but we are connecting them to resources directly to help them navigate that question,” Rolling Hills Assistant City Manager Alexa Davis said.

Crime, including the couple caught allegedly burglarizing the vacant Peartree Lane homes, was also a topic at the town hall meeting. A current L.A. County deputy district attorney and Palos Verdes resident blames such crimes, which he says are spiking on the peninsula, on L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón.

When Hahn and Luna were accused of supporting Gascón, both distanced themselves from the district attorney.

“I don’t agree with everything this current DA does,” Luna said.

“I supported Jackie Lacey, that’s who my person was, she was a former DA,” Hahn said.