A rollover crash caused a major backup on the 101 Freeway early Tuesday morning.

The crash took place on the northbound span of the 101 Freeway past the interchange with the 170 Freeway, according to KTLA traffic reporter Ginger Chan.

“It certainly [impacted] the drive out of Toluca Lake and into Studio City,” Chan said.

A rollover crash caused a major backup on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

The scene was still active shortly before 5 a.m., with the two left lanes of the northbound 101 remaining closed and filled with debris.

As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, the crash had been cleared and all lanes reopened.