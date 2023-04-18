At least one teenager is dead and several others were injured when an alleged assault suspect, fleeing the scene of an earlier stabbing, rolled their vehicle and crashed into the victims Tuesday, authorities announced.

The incident unfolded at around 2:48 p.m. when officers with the Simi Valley Police Department responded to a Walmart, located at 255 West Cochran Street, to reports of a customer stabbing a store employee.

“The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but witnesses provided information about the suspect’s vehicle, white Toyota Camry missing the front bumper, along with the license plate number,” a news release from Simi Valley PD stated.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While Simi Valley police were investigating the stabbing, VCSO deputies responded to reports of an “injury collision,” at around 3:40 p.m., near the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Lakeview Canyon Road involving the stabbing suspect’s vehicle, the news release stated.

While the exact details of the crash are unclear, officials said the suspect plowed into a group of children. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, several others, including the unidentified suspect, were taken to the hospital in various conditions.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed first responders on the scene where the overturned vehicle was still in the roadway.

“The motive for the attack in Simi Valley is yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said.

Crash leaves multiple children injured after vehicle plows into them in Thousand Oaks on April 18, 2023. (TNLA)

Authorities with Thousand Oaks Transit said that traffic in the area is at a standstill and that it’s Route 43 bus “cannot proceed.”

“The route is significantly behind schedule and will be for the balance of the day. If you are able to use a nearby Route 44 stop, we suggest it at this time,” officials tweeted.

Thousand Oaks Boulevard is closed in the area while police investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.