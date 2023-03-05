One of the entrance signs to the Reagan Presidential Library was vandalized on Sunday ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ visit. (SVPD)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be visiting the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Sunday, but he has not received the warmest welcome by at least one vandal.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, library employees spotted graffiti on one of the library’s entrance signs around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, hours before DeSantis was scheduled to appear to promote his new book.

The graffiti read “Ron DeFascist” in black spray paint.

The vandalism took place at night and there were no witnesses, police said.

Library staff were able to clean up the graffiti before the Florida governor’s high-profile visit.

DeSantis is one of the most prominent faces in the Republican party and is considered to be one of the frontrunners to secure the GOP nomination in the 2024 Presidential Election. He is currently in Southern California to promote the release of his new book, “The Courage to Be Free.”

Authorities have not found any indication of threats or other crimes linked to the vandalism.

Anyone with information on this vandalism is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department tip line at 805-583-6984.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is a library and museum dedicated to the life and legacy of the 40th President of the United States and is operated by the National Archives and Records Administration.