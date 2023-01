Ronna McDaniel was re-elected as chair the Republican National Committee during a meeting in Dana Point, California Friday.

McDaniel had been challenged by attorney and California RNC Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell.

Lindell received just 4 votes out of 167.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Jan. 27, 2023.