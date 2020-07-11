Roof destroyed at San Gabriel Mission after fire broke out at 249-year-old church

Firefighters work to extinguish flames at the San Gabriel Mission on July 11, 2020. (Jackie Llamas)

A fire broke out at the San Gabriel Mission and completely burned the church’s roof early Saturday, officials said.

Authorities have not said what may have caused the blaze at the 249-year-old church on 428 S. Mission Drive.

The San Gabriel Fire Department received a call about the fire at around 4:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find flames through the roof, Capt. Paul Negrete told KTLA.

The crews called for additional units after about 5 minutes, Negrete said. Some 50 firefighters responded to the location, according to the captain.

Video recorded before daylight shows dark smoke rising from the flames.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze as of 6:45 a.m., Negrete said. But San Gabriel police said the crews appeared to have a good handle of the fire.

Officials did no report any injuries.

The church, founded in 1771, was the fourth of 21 missions established by the priest Junipero Serra, according to the Los Angeles Times.

