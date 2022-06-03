An ROP teacher in the Inland Empire suspected of sending inappropriate text messages to a minor with the intent of committing a sex crime was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children detail began investigating LRod Jara on April 22, regarding an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Jara, a 49-year-old resident of Mentone, was placed on administrative leave from the Colton, Redlands, Yucaipa Regional Occupational Program (CRY-ROP) amid the investigation.

On Thursday, Jara was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex crime, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Investigators determined Jara had sent inappropriate text messages to the minor.

He was booked and later released on a $50,000 bond.

Detectives said there may be additional victims and have released Jara’s booking photo.

Anyone with information regarding Jara is asked to contact Detective Katie Merrill at 909-387-3615. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.