Players and coaches from the University of Utah and Penn State visited the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday before heading off to Pasadena to face off in the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2.

It’s a tradition for the competing football teams to visit the “Happiest Place on Earth” before the big game, according to a news release.

Players and coaches from the teams, as well as 2023 Rose Queen Bella Adler, members of the royal court, and the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band participated in a cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A and other festive events across the resort.

Utah and Penn State made their first stop on their way to the 2023 Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, CA, with a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA Dec. 28, 2022. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

The 2023 Rose Bowl Game will follow the 134th Rose Parade, which will begin at 8 a.m.

KTLA 5 News will have wall-to-wall coverage of the parade beginning at 4 a.m. Monday, with replays of the parade throughout the day after the live broadcast ends around 10 a.m.

The parade can also be streamed on apps associated with broadcast channels, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

People can also see the festivities in person but are advised to get there early to avoid road closures and get a good seat.

The Pasadena Police Department will close roads along the parade route or nearby beginning on New Year’s Eve at 10 p.m. Free curb seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The parade floats will travel down a 5.5-mile route going 2.5 mph. The parade will begin at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena.