Rose Bowl loop reopens to joggers and walkers

Joggers and walkers are being welcomed back to the Rose Bowl loop Wednesday morning.

A few restrictions are in place, but the popular exercise path was reopened at 6 a.m., according to a Rose Bowl Stadium Facebook post.

Those accessing the 3.1-mile loop will be required to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing practices, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

No congregating or gathering on the lawn areas around the Rose Bowl will be allowed either, Derderian said.

The reopening is being done on an experimental monthlong trial and will be reassessed later.

“We know people will self-regulate but if the need exists, we can shut it down,” Derderian said.

Visitors may park only in Lot I and can stay for up to 90 minutes, she said.

Traffic monitors will be on site to help visitors in area who may also be headed to a nearby testing center or the golf course, which is also open, Derderian said.

The city of Pasadena has reported 593 COVID-19 cases and 66 related deaths as of Wednesday morning.

About 73% of the city’s coronavirus cases are associated with long-term care facilities.

The latest information on the City of Pasadena and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on cityofpasadena.net.