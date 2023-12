Meet John Leis who, at 91, says he has attended every Rose Bowl Game for the last 75 years – and he has the tickets to prove it.

When he was just 14, John says he snuck through a fence with friends to watch his first game in 1946, but they got kicked out. Leis spoke with KTLA 5 Reporter John Fenoglio about his commitment not only to the Rose Bowl Game as an enduring institution, but also to his personal longevity.