Hundreds of thousands of people will line the streets of Pasadena as the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda ushers in the new year.

The parade will be on Monday, Jan. 2, to follow the parade’s “No Sunday” rule, and begins at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. The “No Sunday” rule was implentend in 1893 to accomdate church services, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Whether you are planning to experience the parade in person or watch it online, here are some tips to keep in mind to make the most out of the event.

Watch the Parade on TV or Online:

People can either watch the parade in person, on television, or stream it online.

KTLA 5 News will have wall-to-wall coverage of the parade beginning at 4 a.m. Monday with replays of the parade throughout the day after the live broadcast ends at approximately 10 a.m.

The parade can also be streamed on apps associated with broadcast channels, DirectTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

Going to the Parade

If you plan to attend the parade in person, get there early to avoid road closures and get a good seat.

The Pasadena Police Department will close roads along the parade route or nearby beginning on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. Free curb seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Guests can also pay for premium seating along the parade route. Tickets for that option start at $70.

More details can be found on the Rose Parade website.

How long is the Rose Parade?

The parade floats will travel down a 5 ½ route going 2 ½ miles per hour.

Where is the parade route?

The rose parade route will begin at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard,

travel northbound along Orange Grove Boulevard

turn and travel eastbound along Colorado Boulevard

head north on Sierra Madre Boulevard

Will conclude on Villa Street.

The majority of the parade viewing will take place on Colorado Boulevard.

COVID-19 Protocol

The city of Pasadena strongly recommends that visitors be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible, according to its website.

Face masks are not required.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords will be the grand marshal at the 2023 Rose Parade. Giffords’ recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes the 2023 Rose Parade theme, “Turning the Corner,” a news release said.

High school senior, Bella Ballard, was chosen as the 104th Rose Queen for the parade. She and her royal court will be featured in the event.

Bellard, who attends The Ogburn School, is the first person chosen as Rose Queen to attend an online insitiuttion, according to Pasadena Star News.

Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area, a news release said.

The royal court was chosen from a group of 28 finalist that was announced in September.