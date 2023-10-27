After a months-long search, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected the seven members of the 2024 Rose Queen and Royal Court. Nearly 200 family, friends, and community members attended the announcement and coronation of the 105th Rose Queen on Friday on the front lawn of Tournament House.

Naomi Stillitano, the 2024 Rose Queen, is a senior at Arcadia High, co-president of the Italian Culture Club, a dancer, an actress, and a swimmer on the Rose Bowl Swim team, and is now adding her new title as the 105th Rose Queen.

“It’s been an amazing honor and I am so proud to be part of the queens of history,” Stillitano said. “This is amazing and I have so many emotions right now.”

Stillitano is joined by her royal court members, Trinity Dela Cruz, Marshall Fundamental School; Olivia Bohanec, La Salle College Preparatory; Emmerson Tucker, Blair High School; Jessica Powell, Flintridge Preparatory School; Mia Moore-Walker, Flintridge Preparatory School; and Phoebe Ho, South Pasadena High School.

The first Rose Queen was announced in 1905 and for more than 100 years, the Rose Queen and Court have symbolized the heart of the cherished Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The seven young ladies highlight the mosaic of backgrounds and cultures that define the Pasadena community.

The Royal Court members will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship, participate in volunteer opportunities in the local community, and serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area.

As part of an iconic tradition, the court will also ride down Colorado Blvd. on the Royal Court float in the 135th Rose Parade and attend the college football playoff semifinal at the 110th Rose Bowl game on January 1.