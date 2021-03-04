Rose Parade expected to return in 2022 after pandemic forces 1st cancellation in 75 years

Tournament House, the headquarters of the Tournament of Roses, sponsor of the Rose Parade, is shown Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Pasadena. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

As coronavirus cases drop and vaccinations increase, Los Angeles County is beginning to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel and planning for the return of numerous events, including the Rose Parade.

Organizers say they are actively planning for the parade’s return in 2022, after the pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s annual New Year’s Day spectacle for the first time in 75 years.

“The evolving nature of the pandemic requires flexibility, ongoing adjustments and mitigation measures to be incorporated into our planned activities,” said Bob Miller, president of the Tournament of Roses Assn. “We expect to announce more specific details on the Rose Parade and associated events as they become available.”

The Rose Bowl is also expected to return to Pasadena next year. This year’s College Football Playoff semifinal was moved to AT&T Stadium in Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, because of virus restrictions in California.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.