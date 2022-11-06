The 134th Pasadena Tournament of Roses parade is less than two months away, and parade organizers are giving the public a sneak peek at some of the elaborate floral float designs.

Four artist renderings were released last week showing float entries from Claremont McKenna College, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Sierra Madre Rose Float Association.

The San Diego Zoo’s float will feature life-sized giraffes and rhinoceros. Claremont McKenna’s will include buildings and familiar landscaping from the college’s campus.

Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom

Claremont McKenna College

The theme of the 134th Rose Parade, which takes place Monday, Jan. 2, is “Turning the Corner.”

“The four float concepts range from whimsical to realistic to heartfelt, reflecting the range of spectacular, supersized stories that have been embraced for generations,” parade organizers posted on Instagram.

Watch the Rose Parade on KTLA 5 on Jan. 2. Live coverage begins at 4:30 a.m.