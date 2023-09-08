The Rose Parade, also known as the Tournament of Roses Parade, have begun the selection process for the 2024 royal court. The rose queen and royal court are a special tradition that is a part of the annual Rose Parade that takes place in Pasadena on New Year’s Day or on January 2 if New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.

The selection process began today at the Tournament House where Royal court applicants in the Pasadena area completed the first round of interviews and answered one question from volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses.

In order to be eligible for the royal court, young women must at least 17 years old and no older than 21 years old, a senior in high school or enrolled as a full-time student in any accredited school or college in the Pasadena Area Community College District, a full-time resident of the Pasadena Area Community College District, and be available to participate, in person, in all interview sessions in the fall.

The seven members of the 2023 2023 Rose queen and royal court (Source: Pasadena Tournament of Roses)

The seven members of the 2024 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship, participate in volunteer opportunities in the local community, and serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area. The royal court will also ride on the royal court float in the Rose Parade and attend the Rose Bowl game on New Year’s Day.

The selection process will continue for the next four weeks and the winners will be announced on October 2, 2023.