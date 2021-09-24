Rosemead Fire: Crews battle small brush fire in Whittier Narrows area

Firefighters were working to put out a small brush fire in the Whittier Narrows area just north of Pico Rivera Friday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Rosemead Fire, covered about 3 acres in the Whittier Narrows wash near the corner of Rosemead Boulevard and Gallatin Road when crews responded around 1:45 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

A little over half an hour later, the blaze had spread northeast to as many as 6 acres in medium-to-heavy brush, firefighters said.

Crews were battling the flames both in the air and on the ground, video from the Fire Department showed.

Rosemead Boulevard was closed between San Gabriel Boulevard and Gallatin Road as a result of the blaze.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the Rosemead Fire was emitting a large amount of smoke, on the second day of dimmed skies in Southern California due to smoke from wildfires in the northern and central parts of the state.

The temperature in the area where the flames were burning reached 78-80 degrees Friday, with southwest winds blowing at 6-12 mph and a relative humidity of 45-50%, according to the National Weather Service.

The conditions were improved from when NWS warned of critical fire weather in the area earlier this week through Wednesday, when temperatures were higher and relative humidity lower.

Two blazes broke out near homes in Southern California amid the dangerous conditions Wednesday: the University Fire that ultimately burned 75 acres in San Bernardino and the Jeffrey Fire in Chatsworth that was held at less than 9 acres.

Check back for updates on this developing story.