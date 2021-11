Rotary International District 5280 held its annual gala in Brentwood on Saturday.

The gala honored producer Dete Meserve, whose Netflix film “Good Sam” explores the impact of good deeds.

“If I can just do one positive thing in the world, it will make the world a better place,” Meserve said.

Vera Jimenez reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 6, 2021.