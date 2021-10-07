Rowland Heights burglary leaves victim shaken, concerned for community

A burglary in Rowland Heights that was captured on a home security system has rattled its victim.

“I feel so mad,” burglary victim Shinmann Wang said. “I don’t want to get emotional, but I just feel so violated.”

Wang’s camera, motion detector and security alarm weren’t enough to stop a group of black-clad thieves, who are shown on surveillance footage starting the heist by sending a woman to knock on the front door.

Two men then go around back and shatter a sliding glass door. The family came home to find one side “all smashed and broken,” and there was glass everywhere, Wang said.

The burglars ransacked the house and got away with cash, designer purses and jewelry.

“My grandmother’s jewelry, there’s a 3-carat diamond ring,” Wang said. “I feel really bad.”

Wang said she published the thieves’ photos and a description of the burglary on the Ring app, and others in the San Gabriel Valley are reporting similar thefts.

One Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy said that this group of burglars might have been breaking into homes in the area since 2020.