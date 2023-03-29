The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who allegedly stole credit cards in Rowland Heights earlier this month.

According to a news release, the three men took two credit cards and cash from a car in the 17000 block of East Colima Road on March 8, then bought nine gift cards worth $200 each using the stolen credit cards.

The alleged thieves were captured on security footage that day. One man was wearing a green zip-up jacket, black pants and gray shoes; the second was wearing a gray shit with an NBA logo, gray sweatpants and black shoes; and the last was wearing a navy blue sweater, ribbed jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Mohler at 310-965-8659.