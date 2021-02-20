Rowland Heights residents celebrate Lunar New Year

The San Gabriel Valley community is celebrating the Lunar New Year, and one Rowland Heights resident went all out with a giant installation to welcome the Year of the Ox.
Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 20, 2021.
by: Wendy BurchPosted: / Updated:
The San Gabriel Valley community is celebrating the Lunar New Year, and one Rowland Heights resident went all out with a giant installation to welcome the Year of the Ox.
Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 20, 2021.