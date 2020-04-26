Online sleuths help reunite Rowland Heights senior with family after 2 days missing

Adrian Enrique, 68, of Rowland Heights, pictured in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on April 25, 2020.

A 68-year-old man with a “diminished mental capacity” who went missing in Rowland Heights on Thursday was reunited with his family Saturday night, with help from some amateur internet detectives, authorities said.

Adrian Enrique vanished about 9:30 a.m. after last being seen in the 1400 block of Gloriosa Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eric Ortiz.

“Mr. Enrique has a diminished mental capacity,” Ortiz said in a written statement. “His loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.”

About an hour after reaching out to the public, sheriff’s officials reported the man had been found.

It turned out he had been in the custody of the California Highway Patrol since Friday as officers worked to find his family.

Shortly after the missing persons flier was distributed online, amateur online sleuths began to point out that the photo of the missing man strongly resembled a man in another flier released by the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Fe Springs-area office on Thursday.

The man pictured in the CHP flier had been found, barefoot and disoriented, walking along the right shoulder of the eastbound 60 Freeway near Azusa Avenue on Thursday morning.

“He says his name is Adrian Esquivel with a birth month of December, (1950),” the CHP flier stated.

Thank you for everyone’s interest and support in locating Mr. Adrians family!! 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/MQDKden8pD — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) April 26, 2020