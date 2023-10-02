The seven members that will make up the 2024 Tournament of Roses Royal Court will be announced at Tournament House in Pasadena Monday morning.

The Royal Court will be chosen from 28 finalists who participated in a long interview process to reach this point.

Each member chosen to the Royal Court takes part in the Tournament’s tradition of celebrating academic excellence and will receive a $7,500 scholarship.

“Royal Court members experience countless benefits; becoming part of an organization dedicated to hands-on volunteerism, discovering opportunities to connect with and give back to the local community, developing public speaking skills and growing self-confidence,” the Tournament posted on its website.

The Royal Court will take part in the 135th Rose Parade and attend the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.