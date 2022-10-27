Rosalind Wyman, the trailblazing politician who played an integral role in bringing the Dodgers to Los Angeles, has died at the age of 92, her family said in a statement.

Wyman was the youngest person ever elected to the L.A. City Council at the age of 22 in 1953.

She passed away at her home in Bel-Air late Wednesday.

“Surmounting countless barriers, Wyman – as the second-ever woman to serve on the Council and the first Jewish Councilmember in decades – went on to transform Los Angeles through her dynamic leadership,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement offering condolences to Wyman’s family. “(Her) passion, perseverance and leadership live on as an inspiring example to people everywhere, and the countless ways she enriched California will never be forgotten.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Wyman was best known for keeping an unusual campaign promise – vowing to bring Major League Baseball to L.A. It took months of negotiations with Brooklyn Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley before he finally agreed to relocate the team for the 1958 season.

“Roz paved the way for the Dodgers to come to Los Angeles, and her impact was not just on our organization, but the entire city. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to her family,” the Dodgers posted on Twitter.

Roz Wyman, Tommy Lasorda. (courtesy: Los Angeles Dodgers)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the daughter of late supervisor Kenneth Hahn, has asked that the coliseum’s torch be lit in Wyman’s honor.

The Dodgers played their first four seasons at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before moving to their current home in Chavez Ravine.

“I grew up admiring Roz,” Hahn said. “She was one of the few women in Los Angeles politics and I saw, up close, her work with my father to bring the Dodgers to Los Angeles.”

“This city lost a great woman and I am sure the entire Dodgers organization is mourning the loss of their number one fan.”

After serving 12 years as the representative of L.A. Fifth District, Hahn went on to chair political conventions and campaign, and serve on boards ranging from the National Endowment for the Arts to UNESCO.