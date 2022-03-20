After vegetation and debris burned in Valley Glen, the Los Angeles Fire Department has closed part of the G (Orange) Line of Metro buses.

The fire, reported a few minutes before 7 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Fulton Avenue, was extinguished in about 41 minutes, the LAFD said in an alert.

The blaze, which was fought by 39 firefighters, burned in “multiple areas” after it was “fanned by 20 mph winds from the north,” though no structures were damaged, the LAFD said.

The bus line will be closed in the area “until LAFD operations are complete, unknown duration,” the Fire Department added.

Firefighters did not disclose the fire’s size.