‘Run it back’: Rams keen on repeating as champs after Super Bowl parade, but not everyone may return

Aaron Donald celebrated with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 16, 2022, but there is speculation he may not play in the NFL next season. (KTLA)

After the Los Angeles Rams went all in on this season to capture Super Bowl LVI on their home field in Inglewood, head coach Sean McVay and multiple players expressed a desire to make another run at a championship next season.

Chants of “run it back” filled the air in front of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as players, coaches, civic leaders and the team’s owner, Stan Kroenke, celebrated the title won Sunday with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Despite the public support for another season together, McVay and several leaders on the Rams have been rumored to be considering retirement.

McVay has said he may be looking to take a break so he can spend more time with his family.

Aaron Donald, arguably the best player in the league, has also hinted at retirement now that he has conquered the last big goal left for the future Hall of Famer.

McVay attempted to get Donald to join in on a chant of “run it back” at Wednesday’s celebration.

“We built a super team. If we can bring the super team back, why not run it back? We can be world champions again,” Donald replied.

The future seems more certain for two of the older Rams players.

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth declined to say if he also wanted to join in on a run at another ring, though the way the 40-year-old looked back over his 16-year career seemed to signal the end of an era.

“We’ll save that conversation for another day,” Whitworth said.

Another star Rams player, safety Eric Weddle, who came out of a two-year retirement to help lead the Rams defense, has already announced that he’s “re-retiring” from football.