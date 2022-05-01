Runners who complete the O.C. Marathon normally receive a medal and a certificate as proof of their accomplishment, but it’s not often that a runner’s significant other leaves the finish line with new hardware.

For Aurora Rodriguez, that’s exactly what happened after her boyfriend, Garret Gahn, crossed the finish line.

Gahn was running in his very first marathon and as his girlfriend met him to congratulate him, he surprised her by dropping down to one knee.

The entire surprise proposal was captured by a KTLA 5 news crew stationed at the finish line.

“I knew from the moment I met her,” Gahn told KTLA. The runner said he had been planning on proposing for the last month and Sunday’s marathon seemed like the “most epic way” to do it.

“I wanted to show her that if she’s in my corner, I can get it done,” Gahn said.

Rodriguez was visibly emotional and shocked as her boyfriend popped the question while the two were surrounded by friends and family.

“She’s my partner and I want to spend the rest of my life with her and I couldn’t be more happy,” Gahn said.

Rodriguez wiped a tear from her eye as the two shared an embrace for the first time as a newly engaged couple.