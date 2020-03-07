Runners gather to warm up with 5K run ahead of L.A. Marathon

Runners gathered for a family-friendly warm up run at Dodger Stadium Saturday, beginning from the same start line expected to draw thousands at the annual Los Angeles Marathon Sunday.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 7, 2020.

