Runners take over the streets of Pasadena for the return of the Rose Bowl half marathon, 5K

Thousands of runners took over the streets of Pasadena Sunday morning for the Rose Bowl half marathon and 5K event.

The course began at the Rose Bowl and traversed the Colorado Street Bridge before it headed through Old Pasadena and back to the Rose Bowl.

The event, which is run by the McCourt Foundation, is traditionally held in the early spring, but was rescheduled to the fall because of the ongoing pandemic.

Other events of the day included the Rose Bowl Rush Kids Run, a 400-meter dash for children ages 3 to 8.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2021.