The L.A. Big 5K took place bright and early Saturday morning. It’s all part of the leadup to the 37th annual L.A. Marathon taking place Sunday.

The family-friendly 5K race is open to runners of all fitness and experience levels and there’s even a special race for kids. The race benefits the McCourt Foundation.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 19, 2022.