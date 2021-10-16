Running Springs widow hopes for ‘miracle’: The return of her wedding ring lost on 91 Freeway

A Running Springs woman is hoping a good neighbor can help her recover her lost wedding ring that was given to her by her recently deceased husband.

“We were married 2 1/2 years… Yes, we were trying to have a baby,” said Naomi Symonett, who lost her husband Dwayne in August due to complications from COVID-19. He was 43 years old.

About two months after Dwayne Symonett’s death, on Oct. 11, Naomi Symonett lost her wedding ring after a visit to Knott’s Berry farm with family.

Symonett rolled down her window to wave goodbye to her brother, who was driving next to her, when the ring flew off her finger on the 91 Freeway, headed east near Brookhurst Street in the Fullerton area.

“It was the wind. It was the wind, and I lost weight. Since my husband’s passing, I’ve lost a significant amount of weight. Between that and the wind, it flew right off,” Symonett said. “Complete shock. Complete shock. It was the last thing I had that tied me and Dwayne together. It was just the most valuable possession.”

Naomi Symonett called the California Highway Patrol, and one officer tried his best, going far beyond the call of duty in seeking to find the ring, but to no avail.

“That ring meant the world to me. Dwayne picked it out. It was very symbolic,” Symonett said.

Symonett said she knows “It’s gonna take a miracle,” but she’s asking that if anyone finds it, they contact her on Facebook.

A reward is available for anyone who finds it.