Runyon Canyon closed during July 4th weekend

Hikers are seen at Runyon Canyon in this file photo. (KTLA)

Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles will be closed during some portions of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, officials announced Friday.

The popular hiking area will be closed to the public after 5 p.m. Friday, will be closed all Saturday and will close early, at 5 p.m., Sunday, according to L.A. city officials.

Councilmember David Ryu said in a written statement that the closure is “a matter of precaution and to keep everyone safe.”

Runyon reopened in late May after previous overcrowding concerns caused officials to stop allowing public access. Measures were instituted to restrain capacity, including by converting the trail into a one-way loop.

Most other trails in Los Angeles County will remain open over the weekend.

Beaches, bars and indoor restaurant dining were also closed heading into the July 4 weekend, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surged in the county and across the state. Fireworks shows were canceled too, in an effort to prevent crowds from gathering.