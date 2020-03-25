Runyon Canyon Park closed amid coronavirus crisis after weekend crowds flock to popular destination

Runyon Canyon Park has closed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis after sunny weekend skies drew large crowds to the popular running and hiking destination.

Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu called for the closure of the Hollywood Hills park saying it is “impossible” for Angelenos to abide by social distancing standards when so many people are out.

“In order to maintain public health, and in line with the social distancing recommendations from top health officials, I believe we must close Runyon Canyon Park and Lake Hollywood Park on weekends,” Ryu wrote in the letter to General Manager Mike Shull.

On Wednesday, Ryu confirmed to KTLA that the park was closed indefinitely.

“Runyon Canyon is one of LA’s most beautiful parks, but the crowds this past weekend were too big to be safe,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti told KTLA. “We’re going to close it to the public prior to this weekend. Angelenos are safer at home during this emergency, and they should exercise in their own neighborhoods at a proper physical distance from other people.”

Officials had previously said running, hiking, biking and walking was safe to do during the pandemic, but restrictions have since been tightened.

Ebony Harvey and a friend went for a run at the park Wednesday when they found out it had been closed.

She said it’s important to get exercise during the pandemic.



“For mental health reasons, people need to get out, get fresh air, circulating blood, get exercise, it’s pretty helpful,” Harvey said. “It’s a bummer, but whatever we need to do to keep everyone safe.”

Garcetti ordered the closure of all beach parking lots and golf courses. The cities of Santa Monica and Malibu closed beach parking lots to limit crowds, and Gov. Gavin Newsom closed parking lots of state parks across the state.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County hiking trails were also closed.