Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a ruptured underground pipeline that was spewing water onto the streets in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday.

Calls about the burst pipeline at the intersection of Hazeltine Avenue and Van Owen Street came in at just after 3 p.m., fire officials said.

Video posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy stream of water gushing out of the pipeline in the middle of the roadway.

Water gushing from an 8 inch water main rupture in Van Nuys on Dec. 19, 2023. (Citizen App)

Crews on the scene of a water main rupture causing traffic delays in Van Nuys on Dec. 19, 2023. (Citizen App)

Fire officials said there was no serious risk of flooding, but that broken pipe had caused both street pavement and soil damage in the intersection.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the burst line is an 8 inch water main and that crews had arrived on the scene to shut the water off. Additional crews were enroute to make repairs to the water main.

Officials said that motorists in the area should expect congestion and delays as the situation is being dealt with or, if possible, take alternative routes to avoid the area entirely.