Russian airline makes first landing at LAX since invasion of Ukraine began

As the crisis in Ukraine continued to make headlines across the globe, on Saturday many eyes were focused on the Los Angeles International Airport.

Russia’s national airline was set to land its first flight from Moscow to LAX since the country invaded Ukraine started earlier this week.

A number of travelers arrived at LAX to leave on an Aeroflot flight to Moscow. Russia’s flag carrier airline was banned from the United Kingdom’s airspace just days ago.

President Biden has not made a similar announcement as part of his sanctions, but there was some concern among those set to travel on the airline.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA Morning News on Feb. 26, 2022.