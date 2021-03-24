Sacramento police officer, suspect wounded in shooting

The Sacramento Police Department posted a photo of a handgun it said was recovered at the scene.

A Sacramento police officer and a suspect were wounded after they exchanged gunfire, authorities said Wednesday.

The officer was listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect was detained through negotiations and de-escalation techniques and was also in stable condition at a hospital, the department said.

Their identities were not immediately released.

The officer responded to Tangerine Avenue in south Sacramento on Tuesday night after receiving a report of shots fired. He then encountered the man, who was armed.

“This contact resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the SPD officer,” the department said.

The man fell to the ground within reach of his gun. More officers, crisis negotiators and the SWAT team arrived to persuade the man to surrender.

Officers used an explosives robot to monitor and communicate with the man and to move the firearm out of his reach. That allowed SWAT officers to safely approach him and take him into custody.

The department posted a photo of a handgun it said was recovered at the scene.

