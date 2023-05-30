A Pasadena business is reeling after a safe containing tens of thousands of dollars was stolen late Saturday night.

The break-in in the 900 block of North Orange Grove Boulevard was discovered and reported to police Sunday morning, according to a report in the Pasadena Star-News.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, it was actually a neighboring business that was broken into. The thieves then created a hole “into the wall leading to an adjacent business, where the stolen safe was located,” Lt. Tim Bundy told the Star-News.

The three suspects made off with $30,000 cash from the safe, authorities said.