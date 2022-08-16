Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday.

The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m.

Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport.

No information has been released as to the safe’s contents, but it is being held for evidence, according to LAPD Officer Cervantes.

The investigation into the safe’s owner and how it ended up on a hillside is ongoing.