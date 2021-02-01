Safest way to watch Super Bowl this year is at home, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising Americans to stay home and avoid gathering with members outside their household during the Super Bowl.

“Attending large gatherings like the Super Bowl increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC said in guidelines updated Thursday. “The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this year is at home with people you live with.”

While Los Angeles County has allowed restaurants and breweries to resume outdoor dining, the health department told eateries they can’t have televisions on and no more than six people can be seated per table, all of them from the same household.

The CDC said those who still choose to attend a Super Bowl watch party this year should make sure the venue is following coronavirus safety protocols, wear masks at all times, avoid crowding and using restroom facilities at high traffic times, use no-touch payment methods if available, limit alcohol consumption and minimize time spent at the venue.

Also fans were told to avoid chanting or cheering. “Stomp, clap, or bring hand-held noisemakers instead,” health officials said.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 1, 2021.