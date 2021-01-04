SAG-AFTRA recommends pause in production amid Southern California’s COVID-19 surge

SAG-AFTRA is recommending a pause on in-person production amid Southern California’s hospital crisis due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and an anticipated post-holiday surge.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 4, 2021.

