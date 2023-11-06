After 116 days on the picket lines, SAG-AFTRA actors are still unsure when a final agreement will be reached. Deadline reports that negotiations could resume Monday evening between SAG-AFTRA and the major studios.

The latest demonstration comes three days after the major studios presented the Guild with what they called their “last, best and final offer.” Industry analysts warn, however, that “last, best and final” doesn’t mean the offer is solidified. Negotiating parties have been known to make adjustments after one side proclaims that they are done bargaining.

“School of Rock” actor and comedian, Jack Black told KTLA that because of the strike he is unable to talk about upcoming projects he’s working on.

“Can’t talk about any of that!” Black said. “Man, I would love to be singing you special songs. I’d love to be doing some promo, but I can’t, and I won’t! I don’t have any insider information, but the word on the street is that we’re close and I’ll believe when I see it.”

According to reports, the studios’ proposal contains the highest wage increase for actors in 40 years and a 100% raise in bonuses for high-budget streaming series and films. In addition, there are full protections against Artificial Intelligence.

Actors contend the industry is changing drastically with the number of series episodes and seasonings that are diminishing and even more now with computer-generated characters replacing humans.

One media outlet says the Actors Guild wants to limit the number of digital extras or background actors that can be used in a given scene at any one time.

“I’ve been in the industry for 30 years and watching TV and film for 30 years and I’ve never seen these studios need AI to produce movies, to produce content, to produce stuff,” said “One on One” actor Kelly Perine.

Reports say the actors strike along with the now-resolved writers strike have cost the California economy more than $6 billions in lost revenue so far.