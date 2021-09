A snow-like dusting at Death Valley National Park was caused by rain soaking into the soil and dissolving salt beneath the surface, rangers said.(M. Gage / National Park Service)

It’s a confounding image for those who know Death Valley as the hottest place on Earth.

The hills of the national park — typically scorched brown from the heat — are coated in a blanket of white in a photo posted to Facebook by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Snow? In Death Valley?

Not at all. The winter-wonderland look depicts a phenomenon known as salt flowers, caused by recent rainfall, park officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.