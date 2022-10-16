KTLA’s Sam Rubin and Eric Spillman continued their journey as part of the Bike MS: Bay to Bay charity ride.

Bike MS is the largest fundraising cycling series in the world with nearly 75,000 cyclists participating each year, including this weekend’s ride.

The goal is to raise money, not only for a cure but also people living with multiple sclerosis. It’s a disease of the central nervous system that can lead to numbness, memory problems, blindness and even paralysis.

This year’s ride began Saturday in Irvine and ended Sunday in Carlsbad.

For about 25 years, KTLA’s Sam Rubin and Eric Spillman have taken part in the annual ride. If you want to learn more, or support the cause and your KTLA team, click here.

During Sunday’s ride, riders had to power through a steep climb through Torrey Pines on the way to San Diego.

At the end of the multi-day ride, participants enjoyed some “good food, good beer and music” at the Sheraton Resort and Spa in Carlsbad.