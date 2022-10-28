A San Bernardino apartment building called a “dump site” has been boarded up and red-tagged, but former tenants say they still need help.

“I left this weekend,” said former tenant Jessica Pasillas. “I’m renting out a room. It’s a small, little room, but I’m not out on the street or in my car, so…”

Kennae Orise, however, has nowhere else to go.

“Most of the people are gone because they have vehicles to move and stuff,” she said. “I don’t have a car to leave.”

Most have left, but about 60 people are still living at the building at 340 W. 4th St.

When tenant Jesse Franco was asked if he knew where he stay after this, he noted that “I really don’t.”

“I’m hoping they’ll come by and at least make it right,” Franco added.

By “they,” Franco means the owner of the building, which is registered to Ji Li and Fox Property Holdings LLC.

Franco, who is blind, is hoping the owner will honor a court order issued last month that requires them to assist foot part of the cost to relocate.

The problem is, though, the deadline to leave the building was Monday, with still on word on if they’ll ever get that help.

“I did try to get the voucher. I got it too late, it didn’t know anything about it,” said Franco, who added that without the voucher, he “came back here.”

KTLA has been told that the owner sent security to the building Friday morning to kick tenants out, though Jeff Kraus with the city of San Bernardino said even though the building is red-tagged, the city is not forcing people out onto the streets.

“Housing laws are very clear that cannot be done … By red-tagging the building, we were able to go unit by unit, and if we could verify that a unit was vacant, we were able to board that up so that we wouldn’t have additional people moving in,” Kraus said.

In the meantime, the city will work one-on-one with residents to help with the transition, he said.