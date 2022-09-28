A makeshift apartment complex in San Bernardino is under intense scrutiny for conditions its tenants describe as deplorable.

“A dump site, literally. All the black mold, there’s no cleaning crew here, our floors are coming up, our sinks don’t work, no hot water since I’ve been here,” said resident Tamerra Cantrell.

The building has dormitories and was originally used to house students at a now-shuttered university nearby.

Now, low-income families, children, elderly and some disabled residents call it home.

“The owner came to me, said what could we do with it. I said there’s a lot of homeless out there, let’s open it up to the public so we advertised it,” said Jeffrey Young, resident manager.

But since city officials first visited in July, code enforcement has started issuing citations.

“In an administrative case like this they have 30 days to fix or appear before a hearing officer to plead their case and after 30 days, it was deemed that they were in violation and penalties and fines started accruing everyday going forward since middle of August. The owner still did not do anything,” said Jeff Kraus with the city.

Kraus added that the owners are taking advantage of residents, as they are not permitted to allow families to live in a building meant for college students.

“These units do not have their own bathrooms. They do not have their own kitchens and so people are cooking meals on an open flame or a hot plate,” Kraus said.

The building’s owners, Fox Property Holdings, and the property management company did not respond to KTLA’s request for comment.

Now, it’s just a matter of time until residents are forced out — it could be this Friday, though a sure answer is hard to come by — and many say they have nowhere to go.

When asked where she’d go if forced out, resident Gladys Smith was unsure.

“I really don’t know right now,” she said.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Camille, expressed concern for the other children.

“I want all the kids that’s here to have a good life,” she said.

Despite the building’s condition, at least one resident said it’s a step up from their previous living arrangements.

“I was homeless for four years,” said Angelina Khrone. “I refuse to be homeless again.”