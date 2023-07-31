While most kids associate the end of August or the beginning of September with the back-to-school season, children in one local school district are starting the school year especially early.

Monday marked the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for pupils in the San Bernardino City Unified School District, and students were seen lining up outside of schools across the district, including Highland Pacific Elementary School in Highland, where students were greeted by a red carpet to help make the early first day feel special.

The early school year start date coincides with a later school day start time for middle and high school students in the area and is in accordance with SB 328, which sought to fix the length of school days in response to studies that show students – especially middle and high schoolers – who have later school start times get more sleep.

“The research was clear for the older kids that they needed that sleep and a little later start,” said SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano, who is also celebrating his first day in his new role. “We chose not to change the elementary schedules because we heard from our community that they did not want many changes to the elementary school schedule.”

Elementary schools across the district are scheduled to start their school days at 8:50 a.m., while middle and high schools will start at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. respectively.

For more back-to-school information, visit the SBCUSD website.