San Bernardino County cancels hundreds of coronavirus test appointments, citing shortage

San Bernardino County Department of Public Health workers collect coronavirus samples at a drive-through testing site in Montclair in this undated photo. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

San Bernardino County health officials have had to cancel hundreds of appointments for people who signed up to get coronavirus tests, citing a shortage in materials.

“The county’s daily testing capacity has shrunk from about 4,500 to about 1,800,” public information officer David Wert said, adding that the county’s test vendors “are unable to procure supply.”

“What the county is experiencing is part of the nationwide supply chain crisis.”

The county of 2.18 million residents, where more than 167,000 have been tested for the virus and over 16,500 have tested positive, hopes to resume expanded testing next week after obtaining enough supplies.

