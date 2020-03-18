San Bernardino County closes bars, theaters and gyms, bans dining out as 3rd virus case confirmed

Patrons arrive at a closed food court in Los Angeles where tables are placed on top of tables but takeout orders are available on March 17, 2020, as the coronavirus epidemic leads to restaurant and school closures. (Credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

San Bernardino County on Tuesday became the latest jurisdiction to shut down bars, gyms, theaters and other businesses as the county’s third coronavirus case was confirmed.

Dining out and gatherings of any number of people are also banned starting Wednesday until at least April 6, according to a news release from the county’s Department of Public Health.

Workplaces, homeless encampments, public transportation, airports, grocery stores, food banks, farmers’ markets and shopping will not be affected, authorities said.

“I understand this creates hardships for many families and businesses,” county Board of Supervisors chair Curt Hagman said in a statement. “But at the end of the day I believe we all understand that we are in this together, and that together, we will get through this.”

The county’s third coronavirus patients announced Tuesday is a woman in her 50s, and public health officials did not say where or how they believe she was infected. The other two cases are a 54-year-old man with underlying health conditions who came into contact with someone who’d been in Washington state, and a 53-year-old woman who recently returned from London.

All public schools in the county have voluntarily closed to combat the virus’ spread.

San Bernardino City Unified School District says it’s offering free childcare for students up to age 11 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students can be dropped off at any campus, provided they are enrolled within the district.

The schools will also be handing out free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 or younger this week — with no student number or ID required.

At elementary schools, breakfast will be served from 8:20-8:50 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. At middle and high schools, kids can get breakfast from 7-7:25 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For resources and general information on the outbreak, San Bernardino County residents can call the COVID-19 hotline at 909-387-3911, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who feel sick should contact their doctor or call 911.