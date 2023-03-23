A San Bernardino County couple was arrested Wednesday and accused of intentionally causing car crashes that were posted on a YouTube channel.

The suspects were identified as Christopher Phelps, 40, and his wife, Kimberly Phelps, 40, both from Yucaipa, according to the California Department of Insurance.

The couple is accused of causing car collisions in an attempt to collect fraudulent insurance payouts, authorities said.

A YouTube channel under the name “BLU3 GHO57″ allegedly contained dashcam videos of crashes and road rage incidents connected to Christopher, authorities said.

The channel had around 162 videos of “vehicle collisions, attempted or near collisions, road rage incidents, and other content involving the couple,” officials said.

In several incidents, the couple’s child was also present in the vehicle, according to arrest documents.

Investigators discovered around 23 collisions documented on the channel were linked to 17 insurance claims filed by Christopher. Forty-two other videos were related to road rage incidents and attempted collisions involving Christopher, according to officials.

“Several of the videos appeared to be intentional acts,” officials said.

Christopher was arrested earlier in February for his alleged involvement in a suspicious collision. A video posted to his YouTube account showed Christopher “appearing to stop for no apparent reason and causing a truck pulling a trailer to rear-end his vehicle,” authorities said. The video was a rear-facing dashcam that showed the moments leading up to the collision.

Detectives responded to the crash scene in Yucaipa and canvassed the area for surveillance video and witnesses which led to Christopher’s arrest, authorities said. After posting bail, he was released.

Christopher was charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, 11 felony counts of insurance fraud, and five felony counts of child endangerment.

Kimberly was charged with two counts of felony child endangerment and one count of felony insurance fraud.

Christopher was previously charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of causing a vehicle collision for the purpose of presenting a false claim for his arrest in February.

Both suspects are being held on $500,000 bail. The case remains under investigation. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Any additional victims or witnesses are asked to contact Detective Matthew Carter at 909-919-2215 or email matthew.carter@insurance.ca.gov.