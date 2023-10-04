A San Bernardino County couple face child abuse and murder charges in connection with the death of her 1-year-old son, officials announced Wednesday.

Sergio Mena, 32, and Samantha Garver, of Sugarloaf, both pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. Sugarloaf is east of Big Bear Lake.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.

Mena was charged with murder, assault on a child causing death and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Prosecutors also filed special allegations against Mena for great bodily injury to a child under 5.

Garver was charged with murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

The victim, identified as Henry Wheatley Brown according to the San Bernardino Sun, died at a hospital Sunday after suffering severe burns to his body.

Garver had a warrant out for her arrest more than nine years after she had failed to report to jail in connection with a 2013 child abuse conviction, the Sun reported.

She had been charged with willful child cruelty that could result in death in 2013, according to the newspaper.

The felony charge was dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor and she was sentenced to 100 days in custody and was ordered to complete a child abuse treatment program, according to the Sun.

Garver, however, never reported to the rehab center and an arrest warrant was ordered, the newspaper reported.