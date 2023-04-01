Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot and wounded a man who crashed his car in Adelanto at the end of a high-speed pursuit Thursday night.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Stephen Thompson, was driving a 2021 white Mercedes-Benz sedan that had been linked to an attempted murder case from Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Thompson refused to stop for deputies and reached nearly 140 mph during the ensuing pursuit before he crashed at Seneca road and Jonathan Street in Adelanto, officials said.

Thompson, armed with a handgun, then fled the scene of the crash by running into a nearby neighborhood, where he shot two patrol cars, deputies said.

As Thompson tried to run away from deputies across a dirt field, he stopped to fire at authorities, who returned fire and struck him, according to the SBSD.

Thompson was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition. No deputies were injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.